Top-Notch Technics EAH-AZ70W Buds Are 60% Off at Woot

Panasonic revived its Technics brand a few years back. I reviewed its Technics EAH-AZ70W buds in 2020 and gave them high marks, though I did think they were a little too pricey. Now Panasonic has discontinued the EAH-AZ70W and the silver version is on sale for $100 at Woot. They're selling for $139 on Amazon, where they briefly dipped to as low as $124, but have never hit $100.
The EAH-AZ70W -- no, that's not a good name for a product -- was replaced by the EAH-AZ60, which are also very good but sell for $230 and actually don't have quite the premium build quality of the EAH-AZ70W.
Read more: Best-Sounding Wireless Earbuds for 2022
This model doesn't have the multipoint Bluetooth pairing capabilities of the newer EAH-AZ60 but it does feature excellent sound quality, strong noise canceling and very good voice-calling performance, with good noise reduction. Callers told me they heard minimal background noise when I called them from from the noisy streets of New York. They're IPX4 splash-proof and have touch controls.
Like some other high-performance buds, the EAH-AZ70W are on the larger side and do stick out of your ears more than some. They aren't for everybody, but they are worth checking out at $100.
Read our full Technics EAH-AZ70W review for more details on these buds.