Top-Notch Technics EAH-AZ70W Buds Are 60% Off at Woot

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Panasonic revived its Technics brand a few years back. I reviewed its Technics EAH-AZ70W buds in 2020 and gave them high marks, though I did think they were a little too pricey. Now Panasonic has discontinued the EAH-AZ70W and the silver version is on sale for . They're selling for on Amazon, where they briefly dipped to as low as $124, but have never hit $100.

The EAH-AZ70W -- no, that's not a good name for a product -- was replaced by the , which are also very good but sell for and actually don't have quite the premium build quality of the EAH-AZ70W.

Read more: Best-Sounding Wireless Earbuds for 2022

This model doesn't have the multipoint Bluetooth pairing capabilities of the newer EAH-AZ60 but it does feature excellent sound quality, strong noise canceling and very good voice-calling performance, with good noise reduction. Callers told me they heard minimal background noise when I called them from from the noisy streets of New York. They're IPX4 splash-proof and have touch controls.

Like some other high-performance buds, the EAH-AZ70W are on the larger side and do stick out of your ears more than some. They aren't for everybody, but they are worth checking out at $100.

Read our full Technics EAH-AZ70W review for more details on these buds.