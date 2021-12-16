TikTok's green screen effect now lets you add GIFs. Here's how

James Martin/CNET

TikTok shared a handful of new features Thursday, including the option to use GIFs within its green screen effect. That means you can virtually project a GIF, instead of just a still image, behind you while shooting a video. Other updates include a visual enhancement tool to improve exposure and incorporate color correction, higher quality uploads and new musical and animal voice effects.

The app's green screen effect is incredibly popular. Creators have used the effect to set the scene for various videos by uploading images of different locations, people and settings. That can make skits feel a little more realistic, or add layers to a joke. Now, users can also add moving images, or GIFs, behind them to level up their creations.

Here's how to add GIFs via TikTok's green screen effect:

Open the TikTok app and click the plus (+) icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new video. At the bottom left of the screen, you'll see a button that says Effects. Click on that. Go to the Trending tab and select the green screen effect. It looks like an image of hills and a sun against a green background, with a white downward arrow underneath. (If you don't see it there, go to the Green Screen tab and you'll find it.) When you tap on the green screen effect, you'll see a bar show up with a plus sign to the left, a GIPHY icon and images from your gallery. Click on the GIPHY icon. You'll now be able to search for GIFs within GIPHY to add to your video's green screen.

TikTok

Other updates

TikTok's other updates are also designed to improve user creations, such as the new visual enhancement button, which makes your videos look better by correcting any lighting or color issues. To try it, record or upload a video in TikTok and tap the Enhance button on the screen's right panel. Click it again to undo the effect.

Another new feature lets you make any sound or voice in a video sound like an animal or musical instrument, like a cat's meow or a flute. To use the feature, record your video, and on the editing page, tap Voice Effects from the right panel. Then you can choose your desired effect.

Lastly, TikTokers in "select countries" can now upload videos in 1080p. To do so, record or upload your video to TikTok, and on the publishing page, hit More options. Tap the Upload HD toggle to publish higher quality content.