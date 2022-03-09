TikTok Launches New Music Distribution System, SoundOn

James Martin/CNET

TikTok on Wednesday launched its own in-house music distribution and marketing platform, SoundOn. Artists can upload their music directly onto the TikTok app, in addition to massive global platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora.

Distribution is free, and TikTok is waiving transaction fees for the first year. It will take a 10% cut starting in year two.

Musicians retain all royalties indefinitely from tracks uploaded to platforms run by TikTok's parent company ByteDance -- including music-streaming service Resso and video-editor app CapCut.

The system is designed to offer promotional, audience-insight and development tools, and participating artists have access to TikTok verification, placement on the TikTok song tab and exposure to major TikTok creators.

They're also are eligible for SoundOn+, an exclusive A&R service.

"New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok," Ole Obermann, the platform's global head of music, said in a statement. "SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career."

Obermann added that the new platform "will guide creators on their journey to the big stage."



In beta since fall 2021, SoundOn is now fully available in the US, the UK, Brazil and Indonesia, with artists like Hrs and Hrs singer Muni Long and pop-punk trio Games We Play already on board.

"SoundOn has created a space where anybody can be exactly who they want to be," Long said in the release. "No matter your background, your upbringing, your race, your creed, your age, you can enter the space and claim your place."



Artists can register for SoundOn at us.soundon.global or soundon.global.