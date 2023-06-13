The Nothing Phone 2 Finally Has a Launch Date

The next version of Nothing's phone, Phone 2, will launch July 11, the company said in a teaser posted Tuesday on Twitter. The teaser invites people to "come to the bright side" and points to Nothing's website.

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a more high-end phone than the first version. Nothing has already confirmed it'll include Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Unlike its predecessor, the Phone 2 will also launch in the US, alongside its release in the UK and Europe.

The phone brand, which was launched by OnePlus founder Carl Pei in 2020, is relatively new to the market but has already gained attention for its affordable price and design. CNET's Andrew Lanxon admired the Nothing Phone 1, a 5G device, for its "unique, flashy design" and "solid processor and camera performance."

On the Nothing 1's £399 price point, Lanxon said, "It's a low price, but what you get is a phone that feels like a premium product."

People in the US can get their hands on a beta of the Nothing 1 for $299, but CNET's Mike Sorrentino said that just because you can doesn't mean you should. The phone mainly supports 4G, limiting carrier compatibility, and some apps may not function properly with the beta.

