The Future of Phones: Mobile Expert Challenges ChatGPT

CNET's series Expert vs. AI pits our experts against the latest AI chatbots to see how their answers line up on big questions. With AI drawing its information from so many different sources, an expert perspective can help discern hallucination from insight and zero in on blind spots.

In this episode, mobile phone expert Patrick Holland goes head-to-head against OpenAI's ChatGPT 3.5 as the two compare notes on the future of mobile phones, exploring revolutionary battery technology, experimental user interfaces, sustainability and more.

