Best 5G in the US ranked by state in new Opensignal report

Verizon

A new study from Opensignal has broken down 5G performance across the US according to a variety of metrics, offering a window into mobile internet access across a massively diverse country -- geographically and by population. The study included all 50 states and as many as 250 cities, measuring availability, download speeds, video and gaming performance.

Although the study doesn't offer simple or straightforward conclusions, a few key takeaways are worth noting. In general, the East Coast, West Coast and Great Lakes region (in that order) experienced the best general 5G performance. Similarly, states with higher proportions of their populations based in urban centers tended to perform better.

That leaves states in the South and Middle West with worse performance on average, alongside Alaska.

A few outliers complicated this picture. Vermont had the worst availability and download speeds of any state in the country. New Hampshire and Maine were nearly as bad -- while New York and New Jersey were near the top of the heap in these categories.

For more information, read the full study here.

Read more: Verizon vs. AT&T vs. T-Mobile compared: Pick the best 5G carrier for you