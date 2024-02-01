X

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5 vs. Bose QC Ultra: Premium Noise-Canceling Earbuds Compared

From wireless bliss to noise-canceling majesty, find out which earbud triumphs in this showdown.

jide-akinrinade
jide-akinrinade
Jide Akinrinade Video producer
Jide is CNET's video producer for the UK team, based in London. When the reality of actually making it as an actor dawned on him, Jide figured a life behind the camera would be a more obtainable goal. A techie at heart, he is now able to combine his two passions. If he's not at the gym, you can find him chilling with Netflix.
See full bio
Jide Akinrinade

If you're in the market for a pair of top-tier noise-canceling earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Sony WF-1000XM5 or Bose QC Ultra could be for you. In this comprehensive review, I dissect their design, fit, sound quality and unique features to determine the standout performer.

What do you want most from a set of wireless earbuds? Maybe it's fit, features or functionality. All three buds take a different approach. The AirPods Pro 2 have a myriad of great features, but some may not be available depending on your phone's operating system. The WF-1000XM5 buds have a terrible name but awesome customization tools. And the QC Ultra Earbuds have amazing sound but they lack some features, which makes their price tag harder to swallow.

This video will delve into all this and more. If you're debating which of the three to get, look no further.

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans