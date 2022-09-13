iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Tech Mobile

The Battery Icon Is Back With iOS 16, But Not For All iPhones

Apple confirms the convenient battery-monitoring feature is unavailable on select iPhone models.

David Anders headshot
David Anders
iPhone 14 with a grid of app icons on the screen
The battery life icon returns to the status bar on select iPhones with iOS16.
James Martin/CNET

Apple's latest significant software update, iOS 16, came with an impressive set of features, including the return of the battery life icon to the status bar. Not all iPhones support the new battery icon feature, however, even if your phone is compatible with the software update.

According to an Apple support page published Monday, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 Mini models don't display the battery icon in the status bar. Instead, owners of these devices will have to continue checking battery status as they always have: by swiping down to the Control Center. 

No word as to why those specific iPhones were left out, or whether the battery icon will be available on the devices in the future. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.