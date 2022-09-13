The Battery Icon Is Back With iOS 16, But Not For All iPhones

Apple's latest significant software update, iOS 16, came with an impressive set of features, including the return of the battery life icon to the status bar. Not all iPhones support the new battery icon feature, however, even if your phone is compatible with the software update.

According to an Apple support page published Monday, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 Mini models don't display the battery icon in the status bar. Instead, owners of these devices will have to continue checking battery status as they always have: by swiping down to the Control Center.

No word as to why those specific iPhones were left out, or whether the battery icon will be available on the devices in the future. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.