Tecno's New Phone Is All About the Camera

Chinese brand Tecno wants you to know its new flagship smartphone is all about the camera. The Camon 30 Premier 5G, unveiled Wednesday, features the company's own imaging system for the first time ever. This system in turn underpins what Tecno says is an industry-first feature: 4K 30fps full-scene AI-noise reduction HDR video. This basically means people can shoot very high-quality, clear, detailed, and color-accurate videos even whether in very bright environments or darker ones.

The Camon 30 Premier 5G imaging system, called the PolarAce, incorporates a Sony imaging chip (CXD5622GG), which facilitates that aforementioned feature. Tecno says people can even "record magical auroras in the poles and dusks in the deserts."

Moving beyond still videography to photography now. The Camon 30 Premier 5G has a total of four cameras. The rear camera module consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope-style telephoto lens (capable of 3x optical zoom and 60 x digital zoom), and a 50-megapixel macro lens, which the company says can keep subjects in focus as close as 2.5cm. On the front, the Tecno phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera, which boasts eye tracking and a focus speed within 100 milliseconds.

Some features Tecno is highlighting with the Camon 30 Premier 5G. Tecno

Tecno is also touting AI-based features, just as competing phonemakers have during this AI hype cycle. The company says a features called AI Erase can remove unwanted objects from photos, but it's unclear whether the phone can generate content to refill the space where the object was removed. Tecno also says a feature called Universal Tone harnesses an AI-powered multi-skin tone imaging tech -- to ensure people's skin tones are captured accurately in pictures.

Tecno however chose a midrange processor to power the phone. The Camon 30 Premier 5G runs on Mediatek's Dimensity 8200, a midrange processor announced in late 2022. It's backed up by a large 5,000 mAH battery and 70W fast-charging, which Tecno says can replenish the device to 50 percent in just 16 minutes. Tecno promises more than 7 hours of gaming, 30 hours of calling, or nearly 8 hours of video viewing on just one charge. Despite this fast-charging support, Tecno says the battery should maintain over 80% of its effective capacity after four years.

The Camon 30 Premier 5G debuted at the Mobile World Congress conference in February this year. It'll receive a global release starting in May, and pricing will vary based on the country. It's unclear whether this phone will receive a US release. Previous Tecno phones have not rolled out stateside.

For more information on the Camon 30 Premier 5G, take a look at some of the key specs below.

Key Specs

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1.5K LTOPO, 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Processor: Mediatek's Dimensity 8200

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope-style telephoto lens (capable of 3x optical zoom and 60 x digital zoom), 50-megapixel macro lens

Battery: 5,000 mAh, 70W fast-charger

Weight: 210 grams

RAM & Storage: 512GB+24GB (12GB Extended RAM)

IP rating: IP54