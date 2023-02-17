Galaxy S23 Solves My Complaint 'Ant-Man 3' Review T-Mobile to Nix a Discount Netflix Password-Sharing Mess Tesla Recalls 362,000 Cars A Big Netflix Binge New iPhone Emoji Ahead LastPass: Change Passwords Now
Tech Mobile

T-Mobile's Aging 2G Network Will Shut Down Next Year

The carrier shuttered its own 3G network, as well as the legacy Sprint 3G network, last year.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
T-Mobile logo is seen displayed on a phone screen
Pavlo Gonchar/Getty Images

T-Mobile's 2G network will be shut down next year, belatedly ending operations on a network spectrum that other carriers left years ago. 

T-Mobile will shutter its 2G GSM network on April 2, 2024, according to its webpage on transitioning away from older network spectrum to focus on its current 4G LTE and expanding 5G networks. At the end of March 2022, T-Mobile had sunsetted the 3G CDMA network it acquired in its merger with Sprint, and then later in July it shut down its own 3G UMTS network.

It isn't clear why T-Mobile has left its 2G network up for so long. Other carriers shut down their own 2G networks years ago. AT&T discontinued its 2G service on the first day of 2017, and Verizon reportedly shut down its 2G network in 2020.