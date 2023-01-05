Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

T-Mobile Teams With Delta to Offer Free In-Flight Wi-Fi for Everyone Starting Feb. 1

Free Wi-Fi is coming to Delta, even if you don't have T-Mobile as your wireless carrier.

Eli Blumenthal headshot
Eli Blumenthal
T-Mobile logo on a tablet against a bright green background
Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile is bringing free Wi-Fi to Delta flights, and you don't need to have the wireless carrier to take advantage of it. On Thursday, the company announced a new partnership with the airline to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi on all Delta flights. 

The deal will be available to all Delta SkyMiles members even if they are using AT&T, Verizon or some other provider as their wireless carrier. SkyMiles is Delta's membership program which is available for free. 

The companies say that the free Wi-Fi offer will begin rolling out to "most domestic mainline Delta flights starting February 1" with a goal of offering the service on "more than 700 aircraft" by the end of this year. The companies are expected to expand the free Wi-Fi to "international and regional routes" by "the end of 2024." 

Once deployed, users will be able to log into a SkyMiles account on phones, tablets and laptops. If you don't have a SkyMiles account before your flight, you can sign up while in the air. 

T-Mobile has been pushing travel as part of its recent "un-carrier" moves, and last June unveiled a suite of new options including faster international data speeds and free in-flight Wi-Fi for T-Mobile users on American, Delta, Alaska Airlines and United flights. 

While the carrier is working with Delta to open up free Wi-Fi for all, it tells CNET that it doesn't plan to do so with the other airlines at this time.