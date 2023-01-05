T-Mobile Teams With Delta to Offer Free In-Flight Wi-Fi for Everyone Starting Feb. 1

T-Mobile is bringing free Wi-Fi to Delta flights, and you don't need to have the wireless carrier to take advantage of it. On Thursday, the company announced a new partnership with the airline to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi on all Delta flights.

The deal will be available to all Delta SkyMiles members even if they are using AT&T, Verizon or some other provider as their wireless carrier. SkyMiles is Delta's membership program which is available for free.

The companies say that the free Wi-Fi offer will begin rolling out to "most domestic mainline Delta flights starting February 1" with a goal of offering the service on "more than 700 aircraft" by the end of this year. The companies are expected to expand the free Wi-Fi to "international and regional routes" by "the end of 2024."

Once deployed, users will be able to log into a SkyMiles account on phones, tablets and laptops. If you don't have a SkyMiles account before your flight, you can sign up while in the air.

T-Mobile has been pushing travel as part of its recent "un-carrier" moves, and last June unveiled a suite of new options including faster international data speeds and free in-flight Wi-Fi for T-Mobile users on American, Delta, Alaska Airlines and United flights.

While the carrier is working with Delta to open up free Wi-Fi for all, it tells CNET that it doesn't plan to do so with the other airlines at this time.