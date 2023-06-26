T-Mobile Changes Auto Pay Discounts: What You Need to Know

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

T-Mobile will no longer give discounts for using Apple Pay and Google Pay to pay your bill automatically starting July 25, according to a report from 9to5Mac on Monday. This is on top of T-Mobile ending auto pay discounts for credit cards earlier this year.

If you're a T-Mobile customer, this means you'll now have to link your bank account directly to T-Mobile to receive the $5 discount per line. Debit cards will also still be eligible for the discount. You can still use Apple Pay, Google Pay or a credit card to pay your phone bill, but you won't get a discount.

T-Mobile and Apple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Auto pay discounts encourage people to set up direct billing. But limiting auto pay to those who link their bank accounts directly to their carrier account raises some security concerns given the numerous security breaches T-Mobile has suffered in the past few years.

Earlier this year, a data breach affecting 37 million accounts hit T-Mobile. This was on top of a massive data breach in 2021 that affected 53 million people.

T-Mobile isn't the only carrier that's limiting auto pay discounts. Verizon also limited its discount to debit cards or its own Visa card.

