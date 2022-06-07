Stock Up On Cables, Power Strips and More at Amazon’s One-Day Anker Accessory Sale

These days, having a single charger on your desk or nightstand isn't going to cut it. It's always a good idea to have one in your car, at the office and in your bag or backpack just in case.

If you need to stock up on cables, chargers, power strips and more, head over to Amazon, which is offering up to 40% off Anker charging accessories. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

You'll find all the basic charging gear you need for less at this sale, such as this , which can deliver up to 100W of fast charging power. You can pick them up today for $17, or $11 off the usual price. If you're an Apple user, you can grab this for $24, or $16 off the normal price.

There's more than just cables on sale, too. This can keep your phone juiced up while you're on the go, and right now it's $19 off at just $52 (note that this charger is only compatible with the iPhone 12 and 13 series). Or, if you're tired of a tangled nest of cords cluttering your desk, you can pick up this handy . It's equipped with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, delivering up to 30W of power, and you can pick it up today for $30, or $10 off the usual price.