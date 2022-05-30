Mobile

Stock Up on Cables, Adapters and More With One-Day Discounts on UGreen Accessories

Ditch that tangled nest of cables on your desk or nightstand with these handy UGreen adapters.
Sometimes, the added "convenience" of wireless connectivity ends up being more of a hassle than it's worth. The simplest way to connect two devices is still with a hardwired connection, and there's a whole ecosystem of cords and adapters out there that make it easier than ever. And today only at Amazon, you can shop a huge selection of UGreen cables, USB-hubs, adapters and that are on sale for up to 38% off. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

Whether you use a Mac or a PC, an iPhone or an Android, you'll find tons of helpful cords and adapters that can add some serious versatility to your devices at this sale. If your laptop, tablet or two-in-one is pretty limited on ports, you can grab this handy seven-in-one USB-C hub. It features an ethernet port, and SD and microSD card reader, an HDMI port that supports 4K video at 60Hz and more, and you can pick it up for just $27, $13 off the usual price. Or, if you're tired of constantly having to track down a different cable specifically for your Apple devices, you can pick up this simple Lightning cable to USB-C adapter for just $20, saving you $5 compared to the normal price. Even if you're not looking for any adapters, this sale is still a great chance to snag a few extra charging cables at a discount. You can pick up this two-pack of 6-foot USB-A to USB-C cables for just $7, or this single USB-C to USB-C fast charging cable for just $9.