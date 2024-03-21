Star Wars Force N' Telling Vader Brings the Magic 8 Ball to the Dark Side

This new chibi-style Darth Vader is taking the "magic" of a classic Magic 8 Ball and mixing it with the dark side of the Force. Hasbro on Thursday unveiled the Star Wars Force N' Telling Vader, which is an animatronic toy that answers your questions after giving it a bop on the head.

This rendition of Darth Vader only has one Force power. Upon being activated, the large eyes on its helmet glow a bright red and it will beckon you to ask it a question. It will then give you one of 40 different responses, combined with an expression created by its digital eyes.

Vader's eyes light up when it speaks. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

When I asked Lord Vader if today would be a good day, he responded by informing me that a "trap" may be incoming. With some concern, I asked if we can avoid the trap and his additional response was that, "The Force is NOT with you."

Optimism does not appear to be a strong suit of this edition of Darth Vader, which will go on preorder Thursday at $25, starting with availability at Walmart. The Force N' Telling Vader will be available on store shelves this summer.