Star Wars: Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic Toy Moves, Responds to Sounds You Make

The new Ahsoka teaser trailer debuting Friday at Star Wars Celebration marked the live-action reveal of several characters first seen on the animated Star Wars Rebels series, including the droid Chopper. Alongside the debut for the Disney Plus show, Hasbro revealed its new Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic toy, which is based on how the surly droid will appear in the upcoming series.

This 7.5-inch version of Chopper is always listening, and will actively respond to noise that he hears by moving around or making sounds of his own. Chopper has 40 different sound and movement combinations, which can also be activated by pushing a button or posing his front arm.

The droid will respond differently whether he's reacting to music, clapping or background noise, with movements of his head, arms and body.

The Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic will cost $80 and will hit store shelves in the fall. It will also be available for preorder starting Tuesday on the .