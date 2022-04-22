Sony's Upcoming WH-1000XM5 Headphones May Have Just Been Revealed

David Carnoy/CNET

German blog site TechnikNews has published what it claims to be images and specs of Sony's anticipated WH-1000XM5 headphones. The next iteration of Sony's top noise-canceling headphones will launch very soon, TechnikNews reported citing an unnamed retail source.

A follow-up to Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones, which came out in 2020, the WH-1000XM5 will reportedly come in black and silver versions, have a 40-hour battery life and take 3.5 hours to charge via USB-C. They'll also have active noise cancellation, three microphones and two processors, according to the unconfirmed report.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. You can see the leaked photos on the TechnikNews report.

