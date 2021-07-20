Skate City lets you skateboard the streets of Tokyo just like the Olympians

Snowman

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony and games are scheduled to kick off on Friday, after last year's games were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Fans will see nations face off in traditional sports like gymnastics, swimming and weightlifting, but the Tokyo Olympics are also getting six new sports this year. In addition to karate, surfing, sport climbing -- as well as baseball and softball returning -- skateboarding is making its Olympic debut.

To celebrate the Olympic recognition of the once-stigmatized sport, Skate City -- an atmospheric, lo-fi skateboarding game on Apple Arcade from developer Snowman -- is bringing the streets of Tokyo to players in a new game level on July 23.

Tokyo is Skate City's biggest update to date, loaded with new neighborhoods, backstreets, parks and famous skate spots, as well as over 50 new challenges to complete in Free Skate and Challenge mode. Skate City Tokyo also adds updated decks, clothes and gear to the Skate Shop, along with new music for the soundtrack.

"For the last few years we've been looking for an interesting way to tie a real-world event into something we make, but we never wanted to do anything that didn't feel meaningful," Snowman co-founder Ryan Cash said in a release. "When the Tokyo games were announced it was a no-brainer for us. Skateboarding's coming to the Olympics for the first time in history, which is a triumphant moment for the sport. We knew we had to be part of it in some small way."

Check out the trailer for the new level here:

