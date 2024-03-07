Should You Upgrade to the Galaxy S24? How It Compares to Older Samsung Phones

Samsung's new Galaxy S24 has a slightly larger screen, a bigger battery and a new processor compared to its predecessor. Though it's an appreciated improvement over the Galaxy S23, Samsung's newest addition to the Galaxy S family is better-suited to people who are upgrading from a device that's several years old.

When deciding whether to upgrade, the answer typically comes down to the age and condition of your current device, as well as how much you're willing to spend. The Galaxy S23 is only about a year old and will receive the same new Galaxy AI software features as the Galaxy S24, so it still has plenty of mileage in it. But if you have an older phone like the Galaxy S20, you'll have a lot to gain from upgrading.

You'll also want to consider whether your phone is still receiving new versions of Android. Samsung only provides operating system upgrades for a certain number of years, which can vary depending on the phone model.

Here's a look at how the Galaxy S24 compares to older Galaxy S phones. The same general advice can apply to the Galaxy S Plus series, since those phones typically have the same processor and camera as the Galaxy S.

Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S23

If you have a Galaxy S23, you can feel good about holding on to it for a while longer. Even if you purchased the phone at launch, the processor and battery are only about a year old. That means you're likely still experiencing long battery life and smooth performance. The cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 are also mostly the same, and Samsung is also bringing Galaxy AI to its previous-generation phones in a software update.

Galaxy AI refers to a suite of new software features such as Circle to Search (search for almost anything on Google just by circling it on screen), Generative Edit (a tool for moving and manipulating objects in photos) and Live Translate (translate phone calls in real time), among others. It was the centerpiece of Samsung's Galaxy S24 launch, but the fact that Samsung is bringing it to the Galaxy S23 shows that the company wants Galaxy AI to be a big part of its mobile lineup -- not just its newest phones.

The Galaxy S23 also gets four generations of software updates, meaning it'll continue to get new versions of Android and Samsung's One UI software for a few more years.

The bottom line: Even though the Galaxy S24 has a bigger battery and a newer processor, don't upgrade from the Galaxy S23 yet. Given that it's just about a year old, there's still plenty of life left in it.

Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 won't be getting Samsung's new Galaxy AI features, but there's still plenty to love about this phone. Assuming your Galaxy S22 is still in good condition, you can rest assured knowing it has a similar camera as the Galaxy S24 and a processor that's still relatively new. Annual processor upgrades usually make only a marginal difference in general performance, so your Galaxy S22 should still feel fast enough for everyday tasks.

The biggest improvement you're missing is the Galaxy S24's larger battery, which my CNET colleague Patrick Holland praised in his review. But unless you're really struggling to get through the day with your Galaxy S22 -- which you shouldn't be for a phone that's only 2 years old -- that alone isn't reason enough to upgrade. The Galaxy S22 will get four years of software version updates, so it should continue to get new features through 2026.

The bottom line: Between the Galaxy S24's larger battery and Galaxy AI features, there's surprisingly a lot that feels new if you're coming from the Galaxy S22. But that doesn't mean you need to upgrade. The Galaxy S22 is only roughly 2 years old, so it should still be in good enough condition to provide smooth performance and satisfactory battery life. There also haven't been major changes to the camera or charging speeds in the last two generations, and you'll continue to get new software for years to come.

Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S21

Here's where it starts to get tricky. If you have a Galaxy S21, you don't need to upgrade to the Galaxy S24. But you might want to.

In addition to Galaxy AI, you'd be getting improved cameras with better low-light performance, a fresh processor compared to the 3-year-old chip in the Galaxy S21 and a slightly sharper front camera. Galaxy AI isn't enough of a reason to upgrade on its own, but it strengthens the argument for doing so when combined with these hardware upgrades.

That said, if you're still happy with the Galaxy S21, you can hang on to it for another year. The Galaxy S21 gets four generations of Android updates, meaning it should receive new software through 2025, since it launched in 2021.

The bottom line: There's enough that's new with the Galaxy S24 to make it feel like a big upgrade from the Galaxy S24. But since the Galaxy S21 is still relatively new and will continue to receive software updates, you can wait another year if you're happy with your device.

Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S20

If you have a Galaxy S20, it's likely time to upgrade. Since the Galaxy S20 is roughly 4 years old, battery life is probably beginning to shorten, and performance may be starting to lag. Many of the same points I made when comparing the Galaxy S24 to the Galaxy S21 also apply here.

For instance, the camera upgrades will feel noticeable, and not just because the main camera is going from a 12-megapixel to a 50-megapixel resolution sensor. Samsung has also improved image processing over the years, particularly when it comes to low-light photography, which it upgraded significantly in 2022 with the Galaxy S22 family.

And an extra year of wear and tear on the processor and battery compared to the Galaxy S21 means there's a stronger case for upgrading. Samsung's 4-year-old phone also won't receive new versions of Android anymore, since the Galaxy S20 family only gets four generations of major operating system upgrades. (However, it does receive monthly security updates). Sprinkle Galaxy AI on top, and you've got a compelling reason to upgrade.

Just remember you'll have to sacrifice the Galaxy S20's expandable storage, since new Samsung phones no longer have a microSD card slot.

The bottom line: Yes, it's worth upgrading from the Galaxy S20. Everything from the camera performance to battery life to speed will likely feel new. The Galaxy S20 also no longer receives new versions of Android, providing further evidence that it's probably time to upgrade. Be sure to look for trade-in deals through Samsung or your wireless carrier to score a discount.

Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 owners: If you're wondering whether to upgrade, the answer is a resounding yes. At this point, core functionality like battery life, camera quality, performance and software are in need of a refresh. Many of the arguments made above for upgrading from the Galaxy S20 also apply here, but in a bigger way since the Galaxy S10 is even older.

A snapshot of what you'll get by upgrading to the Galaxy S24 includes a fresh processor that replaces the Galaxy S10's five-generation-old chip, a significantly larger battery (3,400 mAh compared to 4,000 mAh) along with hardware and software that's likely more power efficient, a crisper 50-megapixel camera, closer optical camera zoom and better low-light performance.

And perhaps most importantly, upgrading also means you'll get new software updates and features. But keep in mind you'll be forfeiting the Galaxy S10's expandable storage.

The bottom line: If you have a Galaxy S10, it's time to upgrade. Not only will you get new features like Galaxy AI, but you'll also get new software updates and significant improvements in every department, from the camera to battery life. You may also be able to get the Galaxy S24 at a discount by trading in your Galaxy S10, so it's worth checking with your carrier or preferred retailer.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 is a worthwhile update for folks coming from an older Samsung phone. Though it may seem incremental compared to the Galaxy S23, or even the Galaxy S22, it'll make a big difference to people coming from a Samsung phone that's at least three years old.