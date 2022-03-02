Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds Will Arrive in April

Enlarge Image Sennheiser

Back in March of 2020 we awarded an Editors' Choice award to Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. They're still excellent earbuds, but two years is a long time in the headphone market, and fans of Sennheiser buds have been eagerly awaiting a third-gen Momentum True Wireless 3. Well, it'll officially be announced in April, according to Sennheiser, although the company wouldn't provide any details beyond that.

Sennheiser executives noted the impending arrival of the Momentum True Wireless 3 during an online presentation discussing its new partnership Swiss company Sonova, which acquired Sennheiser's consumer products business last year. As part of the presentation, Sennheiser announced a new high-end in-ear headphone, the IE 600 ($700), which it says is "crafted from ZR01 amorphous zirconium, a metal with a glass-like atomic structure that gives it triple the hardness and bend resistance of high-performance steel."

However, it was more vague about upcoming wireless headphones, only mentioning that the Momentum True Wireless 3 buds were coming soon and that other products were in the pipeline.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 initially cost $300 (£279; AU$450) but has since . Hopefully, the Momentum True Wireless 3 buds will be smaller but offer longer battery life along with improved noise cancelling and better voice-calling performance. It wouldn't hurt if they sounded better, too.

