See Samsung's Galaxy Phone Reveals With CNET's Watch Party

Samsung's next Unpacked event is nearly here, and CNET will be covering it live with our Samsung Unpacked Watch Party running all morning.

CNET will kick off the watch party with a preshow at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET) on our YouTube channel. CNET's Claire Reilly and Abrar Al-Heeti will be talking through everything we see during the event and taking your questions about the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phones. We will also have in-depth analysis from our mobile editor Lisa Eadicicco, and we'll be checking in with our on-the-ground editor Patrick Holland who will be covering the event from New York.

When Samsung officially kicks off the Unpacked event at 6 a.m. PT, CNET will continue the show to analyze all of the reveals, and afterward host a post-show to unpack everything at Unpacked.

Want to be part of our show? You can join in on the live chat on CNET's YouTube video above, or you can send us your questions ahead of the show by visiting CNET's YouTube Community post and leaving your message in the comments.