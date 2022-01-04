See all the new products JBL announced at CES 2022

CES

As it does every year at CES, JBL has unveiled a full slate of products for 2022, including new true-wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and gaming headphones. I haven't played around with any of them yet but several, like the Boombox 3 and Pulse 5 portable speakers and Reflect Aero and Live Pro 2 earbuds, are upgrades to earlier products. Many of these speakers and headphones won't be available for several months, but here's a quick preview of what you can expect from JBL, a subsidiary of Harman, now owned by Samsung.

Bluetooth speakers

JBL Boombox 3 $500 (Summer 2022) JBL JBL says its third-gen Boombox speaker provides "deeper bass, intense clarity and more powerful sound" than its predecessors thanks to a new three-way speaker system consisting of a powerful racetrack-shaped subwoofer, two mid-range drivers and two tweeters. Battery life is rated at 24 hours at moderate volume levels and there's a USB-out port that allows you to charge devices like your phone. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, it's waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating. You can pair it with another Boombox 3 for stereo sound and link it with other PartyBoost-enabled JBL speakers. The Boombox 3 will be available in black and squad colors in Summer 2022 for $500.

JBL Pulse 5 $250 (Summer 2022) JBL Compared to its Pulse series predecessors, JBL says the Pulse 5 is "engineered with a larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass, as well as a woofer focused on delivering mid-low frequency sound and an added tweeter for authentic and purer sound." Additionally, JBL has made the speaker's integrated light show brighter. (Pulse series speakers are known for their integrated LEDs that sync with your music and can be customized). Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, the speaker waterproof and dustproof, with an IP67 rating. You can pair it with another Pulse 5 for stereo sound and link it with other PartyBoost-enabled JBL speakers. Battery life is rated at 12 hours at moderate volume levels. The Pulse 5 will be available in Summer 2022 for $250.

JBL PartyBox Encore $400 (March 2022) JBL JBL is doing two versions of the PartyBox Encore speaker, a new smaller speaker in its PartyBox line. The Encore version costs $400 and includes two wireless microphones (it will initially be sold exclusively at Sam's Club) while the Encore leaves out the microphones and costs $300. Both versions have a 100-watt output power rating with 6 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. They also feature JBL's PartyBox light show that syncs to your music and are splashproof with an IPX4 rating.

JBL Wind 3 $80 (June 2022) JBL JBL's new Wind 3 ($80) and Wind 3S ($70) are waterproof speakers designed for bikes and scooters. Both are Bluetooth-enabled and also have a microSD card slot for playing audio files. The Wind 3 also is equipped with an FM radio and LED display panel. JBL Wind 3 and 3S features Handlebar mount

Two different EQ modes

Multiple playback sources: Bluetooth, Micro SD, AUX-in

FM Radio with LED display (Wind 3 only)

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

Hands-free calling

5 hours of playtime

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

JBL Live Pro 2 $180 (Spring 2022) JBL These are essentially JBL AirPods Pro 2 competitors. According to their specs, they have good battery life (10 hours) and have six microphones that should allow for good voice calling performance. Live Pro 2 features JBL's signature sound

Up to 40 hours of playback time (10 hours in the earbud; 30 hours from charging case)

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient

Six microphones with noise and wind isolation technology

Dual Connect + Sync technology with Google Fast Pair

Hands-Free voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

All-access touch control (or use through the dedicated JBL headphone app

IPX 5 rating (waterproof and sweatproof)

Speed charge 15 mins for 4 hours via Qi-compatible charging

Price: $180

JBL Live Free 2 $150 (Spring 2022) JBL The JBL Live Free 2 also have active noise canceling but feature a more traditional bud design. They also use six-microphone technology for voice calling. Battery life is rated at 7 hours at moderate volume levels. Live Free 2 features JBL Signature Sound

Up to 35 hours of playback (7 hours in the earbud; 28 hours from charging case)

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient

Six microphones with noise- and wind-isolation technology

Dual Connect + Sync technology with Google Fast Pair

Hands-free voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

All-access touch control (or you can use the dedicated JBL app)

IPX 5 rating (waterproof and sweatproof)

Price: $150

JBL Reflect Aero $150 (Spring 2022) JBL The Reflect Aero is the latest addition to JBL fitness-oriented line of earbuds. They have sports fins to keep the buds locked in place and also feature active noise canceling and six-microphone technology for voice calls. They're fully waterproof and have up to 8 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. JBL Reflect Aero features JBL Signature Sound

Up to 24 hours of playback (8 hours in the earbud; 16 hours from charging case)

6.8mm dynamic drivers

Six microphones with noise- and wind-isolation technology

True Adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient

Adjustable ear-fin for a secure fit

Hands-free voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating with reflective accents

Customizable all-access touch control through the JBL headphones app

$150

JBL Quantum 910 $250 (Spring 2022) JBL JBL introduced three new over-the-ear gaming headphones at CES: The Quantum 610 ($150), Quantum 810 ($200) and the new flagship Quantum 910 ($250). JBL Quantum 910 features JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 with integrated head-tracking and DTS Headphone:X 2.0

Hi-res certified 50mm drivers powered by the JBL QuantumSOUND Signature

Active noise cancelling

Dual wireless solutions: lossless 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.2

24-hour battery life, with play-and-charge functionality for all-day gaming

Voice-focus beam microphone with echo and noise suppression

Game chat audio dial to regulate voice and game volume, developed for Discord

Lightweight, durable construction with leather-wrapped, memory foam ear-cushions

JBL QuantumENGINE PC software compatibility for the ultimate customization of EQ, RGB colors, mic mute-unmute and more

Price: $250