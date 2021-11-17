Score four Apple AirTags for just $22 each with this limited-time deal

Sarah Tew/CNET

Have you ever misplaced your keys or wallet and it's made you late to an event? It's extremely frustrating, and it's a problem that we don't think about solving until it's too late. The perfect time to solve that problem for yourself is right now, so you can prevent it from happening again. Woot currently has a , which is $11 less than Apple sells them for. To get this discounted price, you will need to sign in at Woot using your Amazon Prime account, otherwise you can pick them up for $93.

Apple sells AirTags both singly and in four-packs, but with this kind of stuff it's better to have more than it is less. Setting them up is quite simple: you just pair them to your iPhone or iPad with a one-tap process. They show up in the Find My app so you can easily track them down, and should you have trouble you can play a sound on the built-in speaker to help you find them or ask Siri to help you locate them. Should you actually lose the item, you can put it in a "Lost Mode," which will then ping you if it is detected on the Find My network.

They have user-replaceable batteries that should last for about a year and are IP67 water- and dust-resistant. Be sure to as well to make it easier to attach these to your favorite devices and personal belongings.