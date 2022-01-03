Save up to 77% on phone cases and accessories at Amazon

Lori Grunin/CNET

There's maybe no bigger nuisance than a broken phone. For one, they can be extremely pricey to replace, not to mention the hassle of having to transfer all your data over to a new device, and then learning a new user interface. With so much on the line, it's more than worth it to invest in a proper phone case and accessories to help protect your device. And right now, it'll hardly cost you a thing with up to cases and accessories at Amazon.

With discounted products from Otterbox, Samsung, Case-Mate and more, you'll be sure to find something you can use. iPhone accessories range from the 11 to the 13, including the Pro, Max and Mini models, while Android attachments include the Samsung A and S series, the Galaxy Note, the Google Pixel and a few others. Plus, there are plenty of universal accessories, like this There's more too, including screen protectors and wireless charging stations. There's no set expiration for this sale, but many of the discounts state "limited time deal" so we suggest jumping on these sooner rather than later.