Save up to 60% on iPhone cases and more during Moment's holiday sale

Moment was born on Kickstarter in 2013 as a brand dedicated to making phone accessories, and has since evolved into a more general-purpose online store for creatives. It now offers a wide range of products including cameras, phone accessories, lenses and more. And now's a great time to peruse the site because .

For instance, you can snag the . It's now selling for just $30 -- down from $50. The case offers a super-thin body and soft-to-the-touch texture Moreover, you get the improved M-Series lens interface (with three locating points to prevent the mount from rotating), should you choose to get any of . The first time I added the case to my iPhone 12, my reaction was, "This is it. This is the thin case I've been looking for."

For context, I have bought multiple rugged, thin, transparent cases for my iPhone 12 in the past year and this is my favorite one yet. The Moment case is rated for drops up to 6 feet. As per the company, "A series of ribs surround the phone and are specifically designed to direct force away from the device during an impact."

One of the best non-functional things about the Moment cases is that they are verified to meet US and E.U. standards for compostability. In simpler terms, it will be 90% broken down in as little as 4 months if you toss it in the bin when you upgrade your phone. A win for you and the environment both!

