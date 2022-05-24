Save up to 40% on AirPods, JBL Speakers and More at Target's Massive Audio Sale

Everyone has their own unique preferences when it comes to the best way to listen to music. But whether you prefer the convenience of wireless earbuds, the immersive sound of over-ear headphones or you like to blast it out loud with a portable speaker, there's something for you at Target's massive ongoing audio sale. Right now, Target is offering up to 40% off a huge selection of headphones and Bluetooth speakers, including some of our absolute favorite models on the market right now. These deals are scheduled to run through May 26, while supplies last.

There are over 400 items on sale, and with a little digging, you can find discounts on some of the most popular and highly-rated headphones and speakers of the year. The was named our favorite pocket-friendly option on both our lists of the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022, and right now you can pick it up for just $30, $20 off the usual price. Or, if you want a little more power, you can snag the , another one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of the year, on sale for $150. $30 off.

If you prefer the convenience and portability of wireless earbuds, you can find discounts on some of our favorite pairs for 2022. The are our favorite pair of earbuds with an open-ear design, and right now you can grab a pair for $150, $29 less than they cost from Apple directly. Or, if you want a pair that's optimized for Android users, you can grab a pair of for $110, $21 off the usual price.

And if you like the high-end sound and features offered by over-ear headphones, you can save $100 on a pair of , dropping the price down to just $250. They didn't quite crack our list of the best headphones of the year, but they scored a respectable eight out of ten in our review, and boast impressive sound quality and noise-cancellation, and are a great value when you can pick them up on sale.