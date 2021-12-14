Save up to 36% on Anker's newest magnetic iPhone charging accessories today only

Anker / Screenshot by CNET

Anker has made high quality cell phone accessories for years and recently the company announced a new lineup of MagGo charging accessories that are compatible with MagSafe on the latest iPhone models. As part of its one-day sales, Amazon has nearly all of the new gear from Anker on sale with . This makes the most affordable items in the sale just $12.

Apple has released an official MagSafe battery pack but it is priced at nearly $100. with this sale and comes in a variety of colors and has a kickstand built in to prop up your phone while it's in use. If you need something for your desk, the is a perfect option. It's currently $20 off and can charge your phone on the front and has a spot on the back to charge your compatible headphones and other devices. There's also a , a small and even some available at great prices as well.

Most of what's on sale today is charging related, except for the which is designed to help you hold your phone easier and keep it more securely in your hand. Be sure to and stock up on the chargers now, before the discounted prices are gone.