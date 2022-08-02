Samsung's Self-Repair Program Now Open for Galaxy Owners

Samsung's new self-repair service is available starting Tuesday, letting people who own select Galaxy devices request parts, tools and step-by-step guides to be shipped directly to them. So far, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus are eligible for the program.

Device owners can request genuine Samsung parts and repair tools to be shipped directly to them, pick them up at any Samsung retail store or get them via repair guide site iFixit, a collaborator on the program. All Samsung owners will be able to see guides with step-by-step instructions online for free.

Samsung parts will be covered by the initial 90-day limited warranty, according to the program's FAQ page. After that, the repair parts will be sold and shipped to owners at the same cost as Samsung charges affiliate repair shops.

The company first announced the program in March, saying it was a part of an ongoing commitment to sustainability. The self-repair program is meant to help people extend their product's lifetime.

Once an owner is ready to part with a device, Samsung has a recycling program, with the goal of recycling 15 billion pounds of old electronics by 2030.

