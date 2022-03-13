Samsung's next midrange Galaxy A phones to debut this week

Samsung

Samsung is holding another Galaxy launch event this week to show off some of its latest midrange and budget phones that are coming out in 2022. Unlike the Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Z phones, these are the more affordable models, which pack essential features for budget prices.

Samsung hasn't let slip which A-series phones we're going to see at the online-only event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 17. After the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 range came out in February and the slightly more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appeared in January, we're expecting less expensive, midrange and budget phones at the Galaxy A event, which is set to stream on Samsung's website and YouTube channel.

Judging from last year's A-series launch event, we'd expect follow-ups to the popular Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 phones. Though only the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G had 5G connectivity, we could see this year's models all come with support for the high-speed networks. Rumors of the Galaxy A53 suggest it'll have only incremental changes, along with a quad-rear camera and 32MP selfie shooter, according to Pocket Lint.

The event's teaser image, shown above, doesn't give many hints, either. There are seven 'A' letters, which could suggest the debut of seven A-series phones, though Samsung showed off only four at last year's launch event.

Samsung may have even more A-series phones ready that don't make it to the stage. Last year, the company debuted its midrange phones in March and then added budget phones to the launch lineup in April, including the Galaxy A42; the $280 Galaxy A32 5G as its cheapest 5G phone; the Galaxy A12; and the cheapest Galaxy A02S, which retailed for $110.