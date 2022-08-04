Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Apparent Leak Suggests Price Hike

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phones could be getting a price increase, if information posted on Twitter is to be believed.

Samsung's next line of foldables are set to be revealed on Aug. 10 at its Galaxy Unpacked showcase. Both foldable phones may see a price bump, according to Steve Hemmerstoffer yesterday, who goes by OnLeaks on Twitter.

The prices posted are in euros and show increases across all devices. Last year, the base Z Fold 3 launched at €1,695. This year, Hemmerstoffer says that price will go up to €1799 for the 256GB version -- which is around $1840 -- a 6% increase in price. The 512GB model will cost €1919, or around $1963, according to the leaked figures.

The Z Flip 3 launched at €999 last year. If Hemmerstoffer's numbers are correct, then the Z Flip 4 128GB model will cost €1109 -- or approximately $1136 -- an 11% bump on the previous phone's pricing. The 256GB model is reported to cost €1169, or about $1198.

The rumored Galaxy Watch 5 will supposedly see a price hike as well, from €309 to €329 (approximately $337) for the base 44mm model, which would be another 6% increase. The 4G model will cost €379 or $388, according to OnLeaks, while the rumored upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm will start at €469 ($481) and cost €499 ($511) with 4G.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The world is currently dealing with supply side inflation. Manufacturing issues caused by the pandemic are making parts difficult to come by. With increased demand and short supply, the cost of components have increased. For example, while global PC shipments were down three percent in Q1 of 2022, PC revenues increased 15% suggesting PC makers are making more money selling fewer products. A rise in foldable prices could be linked to a multitude of issues around the global supply chain.

Here's a rundown on how to watch Samsung's Unpacked event next week.