Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: Side by Side Specs Breakdown

We see how Samsung's new watch stacks up against Apple's current flagship watch.

Andrew Lanxon Editor At Large, Lead Photographer, Europe
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe. When not testing the latest phones, he can normally be found with his camera in hand, behind his drums or eating his stash of home-cooked food. Sometimes all at once.
Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 series debuted at Wednesday's Unpacked event.

 CNET/Screenshot

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch 6 at the company's Wednesday Unpacked event. Its latest smartwatch packs a host of features to help you track your fitness, stay in touch and generally live a more healthy existence. But it's far from the only player in this arena, with Apple leading the way with smart wearables with its Watch line. The Apple Watch Series 8, released last September, has some impressive specs, with a price to match. But how do these two stack up in specs? Let's take a closer look. 

The big physical difference is that Samsung uses a round style for its watches, while Apple continues with a square look. But both can be had in two sizes that are only a millimeter in difference, so there's little to go on here. Both are waterproof to around 50 meters (roughly 55 yards), feature aluminum in their construction and both have interchangeable bands. 

And the features are closely-matched too, with both models offering GPS tracking, heart rate sensing, fall detection, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection and more. Both also offer contactless payments using either Samsung Pay or Apple Pay. The Galaxy Watch offers 16GB of storage for storing songs locally to workout with which the Apple Watch doubles to 32GB. Samsung reckons its watch will last up to 40 hours between charges however, while Apple only promises 18. How that stacks up in real-world testing remains to be seen. 

One of the biggest differences though is the price: the Apple Watch Series 8 costs around $100 more than Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6, in both sizes. We'll be putting these through their paces in the full review soon to see whether that money is worth saving but you can check out the full specs comparison below. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch Series 8


Samsung Galaxy Watch 6Apple Watch Series 8
Shape RoundSquare
Watch size 40mm, 44mm41mm, 45mm
Materials/ Finishes AluminumAluminum, Stainless steel, Ceramic, Sapphire glass
Display size, resolution 40mm: 1.3-inch, 432x432 Super AMOLED 44mm: 1.5-inch, 480x480 Super AMOLED41mm: 1.7-inch, 352x430 45mm: 1.9-inch, 396x484
Dimensions 40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm41mm: 41 x 35 x 10.7mm 45mm: 45 x 38 x 10.7mm
Weight 40mm: 28.7g 44mm: 33.3g41mm: 31.9g (aluminium, GPS) 45mm: 38.8g (aluminium, GPS)
Colors 40mm: Graphite, Gold 44mm: Graphite, SilverMidnight, Starlight, Silver, Red
Always On YesYes
Interchangable bands YesYes
GPS YesYes
Automatic workout detection Yes (running, walking, rowing)Yes
Compass YesYes
Altimeter YesYes
Water resistance 5ATM, IP6850 meters
Calls YesYes
Microphone YesYes
Speaker YesYes
Voice assistant Yes (Google Assistant, Bixby)Siri
Mobile Payments Yes (Samsung Wallet)Yes (Apple Pay)
Sleep tracking YesYes
Period tracking YesYes
Sensors Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light SensorElectrical heart sensor, Blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, light sensor,
Emergency features Emergency SOS, fall detectionEmergency SOS, fall and crash detection
Compatibility Android 10 and aboveiOS
Software WearOS 4Watch OS 9
Processor Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHzApple S8
Connectivity LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/GalileoLTE, UMTS, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou
Memory and storage 2GB memory + 16GB storage1GB memory + 32GB storage
Power Faster wireless charging over USB-CFaster wireless charging over USB-C
Battery life Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)Up to 18 hours
Battery capacity 40mm: 300mAh 44mm: 425mAh308mAh
Price (USD) 40mm: $299.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) 44mm: $329.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)41mm: $399 (GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) 45mm: $429 (GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)