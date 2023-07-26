Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: Side by Side Specs Breakdown

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch 6 at the company's Wednesday Unpacked event. Its latest smartwatch packs a host of features to help you track your fitness, stay in touch and generally live a more healthy existence. But it's far from the only player in this arena, with Apple leading the way with smart wearables with its Watch line. The Apple Watch Series 8, released last September, has some impressive specs, with a price to match. But how do these two stack up in specs? Let's take a closer look.

The big physical difference is that Samsung uses a round style for its watches, while Apple continues with a square look. But both can be had in two sizes that are only a millimeter in difference, so there's little to go on here. Both are waterproof to around 50 meters (roughly 55 yards), feature aluminum in their construction and both have interchangeable bands.

Watch this: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 Series at Unpacked in Seoul 10:16

And the features are closely-matched too, with both models offering GPS tracking, heart rate sensing, fall detection, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection and more. Both also offer contactless payments using either Samsung Pay or Apple Pay. The Galaxy Watch offers 16GB of storage for storing songs locally to workout with which the Apple Watch doubles to 32GB. Samsung reckons its watch will last up to 40 hours between charges however, while Apple only promises 18. How that stacks up in real-world testing remains to be seen.

One of the biggest differences though is the price: the Apple Watch Series 8 costs around $100 more than Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6, in both sizes. We'll be putting these through their paces in the full review soon to see whether that money is worth saving but you can check out the full specs comparison below.