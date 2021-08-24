Samsung Galaxy A21 reportedly catches fire on plane after landing

Samsung

A passenger's Samsung Galaxy A21 reportedly caught fire Monday inside the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy the aircraft's evacuation slides to remove the flight's occupants.

The passenger's phone "overheated and began sparking" after the flight from New Orleans landed Monday evening, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told the Associated Press. Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, told the Seattle Times that the device was a Samsung Galaxy A21.

"After much digging, I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition," Cooper told the newspaper. "However, during an interview with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the passenger volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, we could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device."

The Port of Seattle said in a series of tweets Monday evening that 128 passengers and six crew members were transported by bus to the terminal. There were no serious injuries associated with the fire, the Port said.

The Galaxy A21, unveiled in April 2020, features a 4,000-mAh battery.

Neither Samsung, Alaska Airlines nor the Port of Seattle immediately responded to requests for comment.

The alleged incident is reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 7 nightmare Samsung experienced five years ago. In 2016, the Korean electronics giant discontinued the device after a battery flaw caused dozens of the phones to explode or burst into flames.

Some of the original batteries were found to have been constructed improperly and gotten a little squished, while some of the replacements were missing insulation tape and/or had sharp metal bits that punched through. To avoid future problems, the company created an eight-point inspection process for its batteries.