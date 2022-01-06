Samsung expects its biggest fourth-quarter profit ever

Juan Garzon / CNET

Strong demand for server memory chips during the pandemic is likely to propel Samsung to a record fourth-quarter profit.

The Korean electronics giant said Thursday that it expects its operating profit for the fourth quarter to come in at about 13.8 trillion won ($11.4 billion), an increase of more than 52% compared with the year-ago period.

Samsung also pegged its revenue for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 at about 76 trillion won ($63 billion), an increase of more than 23%.

Samsung didn't say what affected its results, but the company likely received a boost in demand for its chips as more people, forced to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, have been buying up electronic gear and other goods. The company will report its final results later this month.

Samsung sells more phones and TVs than any other company, but it also has a huge business selling memory chips to device makers around the globe. In recent months, Samsung's chip business has gotten a boost from data centers that rely on the technology to store everything we're doing online.