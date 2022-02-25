Repair shops could fix iPhone Face ID issues without swapping out whole device

Patrick Holland/CNET

If you walked into a gadget repair shop to get your iPhone's FaceID cameras fixed, you probably had to get your entire phone replaced – but soon they may get access to Apple parts and hand back your same device after a simple fix.

Apple will soon give authorized repair shops and individuals access to TrueDepth Camera parts that iPhones use for Face ID functionality, according to a memo seen by MacRumors. The shops could swap out the part instead of the whole phone, which will help reduce the carbon footprint of each iPhone.

Only iPhone XS and newer Apple phones will qualify for the repairs, according to MacRumors, despite Face ID debuting on the iPhone X.

It's unclear when this new repair option will be available, but the report only mentioned giving access to authorized repair shops, not individuals who will be able to fix their own iPhones once Apple's do-it-yourself repair program announced last November goes live. Self Service Repair, as it's called, lets customers buy parts from Apple and download official repair manuals online, but it wasn't clear how many components and processes would be available, and it's possible the TrueDepth Camera parts won't be included.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.