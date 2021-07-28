CDC pushes masks indoors again Activision Blizzard lawsuit Simone Biles pulls out of second event Hidden Amazon perks 4 million unemployment refunds coming
Protest brings body bags to Facebook's DC headquarters

A group called The Real Facebook Oversight Board is protesting the spread of disinformation on the social network.

Facebook logo on a phone screen

Hours ahead of Facebook's second-quarter earnings report, protesters raised concerns about disinformation on the social network,

 Sarah Tew/CNET

A year-old watchdog group placed body bags in front of Facebook's offices in Washington, D.C., as part of a protest over disinformation on the social network.

The Real Facebook Oversight Board, a group of critics that includes early investor Roger McNamee, staged the Wednesday protest as concerns mount about vaccine disinformation on the world's biggest social network. The group released a report that focuses on the problem, including a group of disinformation "superspreaders," as the protest took place.

"Facebook disinformation kills," the group, which is part of a nonprofit called The Citizens, said in a tweet. 

The protest took place hours before Facebook is due to report second-quarter earnings. It comes as concern about vaccine disinformation on social media mounts. President Joe Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy have both singled out misinformation as a public threat during the pandemic.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 