Protest brings body bags to Facebook's DC headquarters

A year-old watchdog group placed body bags in front of Facebook's offices in Washington, D.C., as part of a protest over disinformation on the social network.
The Real Facebook Oversight Board, a group of critics that includes early investor Roger McNamee, staged the Wednesday protest as concerns mount about vaccine disinformation on the world's biggest social network. The group released a report that focuses on the problem, including a group of disinformation "superspreaders," as the protest took place.
"Facebook disinformation kills," the group, which is part of a nonprofit called The Citizens, said in a tweet.
The protest took place hours before Facebook is due to report second-quarter earnings. It comes as concern about vaccine disinformation on social media mounts. President Joe Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy have both singled out misinformation as a public threat during the pandemic.
Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.