Protect Your iPhone 14 to the Max with Casetify's New iPhone Cases

One thing about me is that I'm notorious for dropping my phone, sometimes to the point that it looks like I'm purposely dropping it. I've also always been one to choose a phone case for the aesthetic over the protection. Not a great combination. However, with Casetify's latest Bounce Extreme collection, I no longer have to choose.

Though I've always enjoyed Casetify's past phone cases, the Bounce Extreme takes iPhone protection up another level. The MagSafe compatible Bounce Extreme Phone Case features EcoShock material, bumper corners, snow- and waterproof material and is built to withstand drops of almost 10 feet. Meant for adrenaline junkies and repeat phone shatterers such as myself, the new cases are thick enough to provide solid protection while still being able to fit in your pocket.

At first I wasn't a fan of the bumper corners, but after dropping my phone several times while using the case, I'm so glad they're there. Currently the case is available only in clear for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but if you have an older model phone, you can shop the previous Bounce collection, which includes features that are similar to those you'll find in the Bounce Extreme collection. If you're going purely for aesthetics, then I'd recommend just shopping the original Bounce collection, as there are more case options available and the bumpers on the sides don't take up as much space.

In addition to the new phone cases, Casetify also released the Bounce Extreme cross-body strap and the Bounce Extreme float strap.