Prevent Damaged Devices With 50% Off Urban Armor Phone, Laptop and Tablet Cases

Urban Armor Gear

Between your work and social life, you probably use your phone and laptop more than practically anything else you own. This means it's probably worth investing in some proper protection to help keep them in working order. Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, makes rugged and reliable cases for a variety of devices including Apple and Samsung phones, iPads, MacBooks and more. And now through April 5, you can grab any U-Collection cases for half off using our exclusive promo code CNET50FOR-U at checkout. You can see the entire sale selection here:

The U-Collection covers a pretty wide selection of devices, including some of the latest phones on the market. If you have an iPhone 13, 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max, you grab a , or case on sale for just $20. And while this collection does seem to be geared towards Apple devices, there are some cases for Samsung phones on sale as well. If you're shopping for a case for your brand-new S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra, you can snag a on sale for just $15. And if you're looking for something to help protect you laptop while you're on the go, you can grab this handy U-Move laptop and tablet sleeve, designed for either or , on sale for just $30.