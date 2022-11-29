Pixel 7A Renders Based on Leaked Data Look Similar to Pixel 7

Renders of the Google Pixel 7A, likely the company's next budget smartphone, landed online Tuesday via Twitter user OnLeaks and the publication Smartprix. The renders are based on supposedly leaked data and are not official internal images by Google.

Like past Pixel devices, the 7A will apparently borrow much inspiration from its namesake, the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7A will be 152.4 by 72.9 by 9.0mm, according to Smartprix. These dimensions are a hair larger than the earlier Pixel 6A. The renders don't show a headphone jack, which isn't too surprising as Google axed the feature with the Pixel 6A earlier this year.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pixel "A" line of phones gives customers a cheaper alternative to Google's flagship models. Often, the A-series Pixels will feature lower-quality materials but will be backed by the same processors and cameras found in its bigger sibling. The A-series is Google's attempt to compete in the midrange category and give people a taste of what its products offer at a lower price point. Last year's Pixel 6A was priced at $450, which competes squarely against the $429 iPhone SE.

This year's Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. If the trend continues, then the Pixel 7A should have the same main camera gear. The Pixel 7 comes with Google's Tensor G2 chip, a custom processor designed by Google that helps elevate the company's AI features. The Tensor G2 landing in the Pixel 7A would make it a compelling value, assuming it's priced similarly. Rumors also point to the Pixel 7A featuring a 90Hz FHD+ display, which would match the base Pixel 7 and be a noticeable upgrade from the 60Hz panel on the 6A.

It's likely Google will cut the amount of RAM in the 7A to help differentiate it from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Depending on how the Pixel 7A shapes up, it may land on our best cheap phones list, just as the Pixel 6A did.