OtterBox has confirmed that some of the battery packs in the company's early model OtterSpots, a wireless charging system, could swell. OtterBox said Thursday it doesn't believe the packs are unsafe at this time, however.

"This impacts limited units manufactured during the first two months of production -- July and August 2019," OtterBox said in an emailed statement. "While OtterSpot contains internal safeguards against a major failure, OtterBox is proactively reaching out to replace the batteries with the new design."

OtterBox is not recalling the affected OtterSpots, but the company is still recommending customers replace the batteries through a voluntary replacement program. The company is actively reaching out to people who bought the affected OtterSpots.

The OtterSpot was released in 2019, and was billed as "the world's first expandable, sharable and portable wireless charging system." OtterSpots can be stacked one on top of the other, and can charge iPhones as well as Samsung and Google Android phones while on the go or at home.