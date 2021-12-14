Oppo's Air Glass offer a glimpse into a smart glasses future

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Smart glasses were supposed to be the next big thing... nearly a decade ago. But fast forward to 2021, and most of them have failed to become a regular part of our daily lives, reduced to a mostly-forgotten corner of consumer tech history.

Chinese consumer electronics giant, Oppo wants to change that and has taken its first commercial stab at making smart glasses a thing. Enter Oppo Air Glass -- a pair of lightweight glasses designed to help you "get more out of everyday life."

Oppo Air Glass are essentially a set of spectacles that come with an additional glass frame attachment that magnetically snaps onto the right side of the frame. The frame, which has a magnetic component, is used to house the projector, motherboard, Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform, battery, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth antennas, microphones, and speaker.

The superb thing about the Air Glasses: you can use it by swiping the touch bar on the right side of the frame, as well as through hand gestures and head shakes. There is no wire on this device, just that snap on attachment, paired via Bluetooth to the Reno 6 Pro phone Oppo sent me, or the company's Watch 2. (Currently, Air Glasses don't have support for other Android phones or iOS.) For now, the Air Glasses will receive a limited release within mainland China in the first quarter of 2022, but I wouldn't be surprised if a broader international release occurs in the coming years. Pricing details were not available at time of writing.

To quickly understand the space that Oppo's Air Glasses fill in the world of smart eyewear, let's first consider what it is not: Air Glass is not a pair of virtual reality glasses, cutting users off from real-world surroundings, nor do they attempt to beam users into the metaverse, a virtual reality world. Rather it strives to assist reality rather than augment it.

Based on my limited time with the Air Glass, I can say Oppo achieves this, helped by its unique form factor and light-weight design (30g) that enables day-to-day use as well as the general functionality of the device. To me, Air Glasses seem to offer a practical and user-friendly way for the average person to adjust to the prospect of smart glasses.

Unfortunately, I wasn't able to test out all the functionality since displayed text appeared blurry, and at times illegible to me, even though I used prescription contact lenses. Those with 20/20 vision will likely not run into this issues, and so this is evidently a device that shoppers will need to be test in-store before buying.

Still, I was able to experience Air Glass at a more basic level. By swiping back on the frame, I could check the weather, read my calendar, and use an impressive teleprompter-like function. To use it, all you need to do is upload a document into the Smart Glass app, hit play on the phone, then that script will display in a rolling format on your glasses. It seems ideal for delivering speeches on Zoom or referring to notes during an online meeting. Oppo says it uses an optical waveguide technology, a relatively mature tech already used industrially, to present information. The screen itself is fairly bright, offering a peak brightness of 1400 nits with 640 x 480 resolution.

I didn't get to test this, but Oppo is really excited about its live translation feature, designed to allow people to communicate face-to-face in different languages by translating spoken word as text on the Air Glass display. The system can apparently automatically detect the user's preferred language, from say English to Chinese and vice versa. But this is really something you need to try and see in person to really appreciate. It sounds like something straight out of a science fiction movie.

Despite my short time with the device, the immense potential of the device was obvious. This could be exactly the type of gadget to prime the average person towards more heavy-duty metaverse focused headsets in the works by Facebook and its rivals. It's still early days, but I'd be eager to test an international version of Oppo's Air Glass.