Oppo to launch its first foldable phone, the Find N, on Dec. 15

The Find N is Oppo's answer to the future of smartphones, says CEO Pate Lau.

screen-shot-2021-12-09-at-9-51-44-am.png
Oppo/Screenshot by CNET

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo plans to launch its first flagship foldable phone, the Oppo Find N, next week. In a press release on Thursday, CEO Pete Lau said the phone is the result of fours years of "intense" research and development. 

Oppo showed off a brief look at the phone in a teaser video posted to Twitter, though didn't reveal specifics about the Find N.

The Oppo Find N is set to be unveiled on Dec. 15, during the second day of the company's Inno Day event. No details were shared yet on pricing or availability of the foldable phone. 

More to come.