Oppo Says Its Find X6 Pro Phone Doesn't Have A Main Camera

Oppo is out with its first flagship series of 2023. The Chinese company unveiled the Find X6 series in China on Tuesday, which it says ushers in an "all-new three main cameras era" moving past a focus on a single main camera among smartphones.

The higher-end Find X6 Pro features a trio of 50-megapixel rear cameras, which Oppo co-developed with Hasselblad. Its made up of a wide-angle camera complete with a large 1-inch sensor, a periscope-style telephoto camera that Oppo says has the largest sensor of any smartphone telephoto camera, and finally an ultra-wide camera that can make detail-filled macro images. The Find X6 Pro uses a glass and aluminum lens cover, which Oppo says is drop and corrosion resistant to protect the three cameras housed inside. On the frontside, housed in a punch-hole notch is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Apart from the camera system, Oppo made sure to pack its Find X6 Pro with features that'll make it a compelling Android flagship in 2023. The Find X6 Pro's 6 has the brightest phone screen on perhaps any commercially sold phone (2500 nits), a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 2 processor, a large battery, and uber fast charging in both wireless and wired capacities, which promise to revitalize the device's dead battery in 30 minutes and 51 minutes respectively.

Oppo seems to have made efforts to create a durable flagship too. The front display uses Corning's newest Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which apparently improved drop protection by up to 30% -- whatever that means. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which means it's protected from dust getting inside and can withstand being submerged in water. Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup has the same rating. So does the iPhone 14 lineup. Additionally, Oppo says the battery will retain 80% of original capacity after four years despite fast charging.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Oppo says there are no current plans to release the Find X6 series internationally. Ahead of its China launch, Oppo sent me the Chinese-version of the Find X6 Pro. In the limited time I had with the phone, I focused on testing the rear camera module, the headline feature of this device. No pricing details were made available at the time of this writing.

Find X6 Pro's Ultra-Wide Camera

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

The 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera is located on the upper right of the circular camera bump. It has a focal length equivalent of 15mm and a f/2.2 aperture. One of my favorite ways to use this camera was macro mode. I've long been a fan of Oppo's Macro mode, and this time around was no exception. It's incredibly easy to take super close up shots and the camera manages to swiftly auto focus on the subject whether its light or dark. I was amazed that this phone could take lovely macro images in low light using the ultra-wide camera, and it gave photos a distance give images a beautiful natural depth of field. Scroll down past the text to see the cameras in action.

Find X6 Pro Telephoto Camera

The Find X6 Pro has a periscope style-telephoto lens, which has a large Sony IMX 980 sensor and an aperture of f/2.6, which Oppo says is the largest of any periscope-style telephoto camera. Telephoto cameras are a crucial for taking clear pictures of faraway subjects -- and the one of the Find X6 Pro is impressive. You can see some samples if you scroll down. The Find X6 Pro allows for 6x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. For context, the iPhone 14 Pro Max as 3x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom, while Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra has 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

Find X6 Pro Wide Camera

The wide camera It uses Sony's IMX 989 sensor, which is the same one-inch sensor found on the Sony Xperia Pro-I, Xiaomi's 12S Ultra, Vivo's X90 Pro flagship phone. And yet, as we know from those phones, a 1-inch camera sensor isn't actually an inch big. But it's certainly on the larger size for a phone camera. What's commendable is that Oppo was able to fit a 1-inch sensor into a phone body that is roughly the same thickness as an iPhone 1 Pro Max, but more than 20 grams lighter. A larger sensor means a wider dynamic range and improved low-light performance for both photos and videos. Oppo says the Find X6 Pro's sensor is 156% larger than the Find X5 Pro, it can take in as much as 142% more light. I can't independently verify that statement, but in my experience with this camera, it took wonderful photos in both dark and light conditions. Apart from the larger sensor, the ultra-wide camera also has a f/1.8 aperture. Right below you'll find some photos taken with the Find X6 Pro as well as a specs sheet.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Sareena Dayaram/CNET