Oppo Find X7 Series to Debut New Hasselblad Camera System

Oppo has revealed its upcoming flagship phones are set to receive a next-generation camera system co-developed with Hasselblad.

The Hypertone camera system, announced on Wednesday, is set to make its way to the Find X7 Pro, which is likely to arrive early next year. It will also reportedly be used on the company's budget-friendly offering the Reno 11 and the OnePlus 12 phone, which are each under the Oppo umbrella of brands.

The HyperTone camera system is designed to tackle common mobile photography issues such as distortion and image noise, with the help of computational photography, according to the companies. The HyperTone camera system is comprised of three main parts: First is the main camera system, which Oppo says will produce high quality images for every focal length "whether its day or night." Then there's the image engine, which Oppo promises will reduce noise by 60% partially thanks to a new algorithm. The final part is the ProXDR display, which is marketed to offer eight times more dynamic range on-screen.

Oppo's Find X brand represent's the company's high-end flagship lineup, packed with solid cameras, crystalline displays and powerful chipsets. The upcoming telephoto module on the Find X7 series is expected to have a powerful periscope-style telephoto lens capable of zooming into faraway objects more closely than a regular telephoto lens.

The Hasselblad partnership will also allow for more unique filters and photography modes, according to Bronius Rudnickas, Hasselblad's global marketing manager.

The original Oppo Find X established the flagship series in 2018. Angela Lang/CNET

"It is a more organic and in-depth integration of the aesthetics and technology between both brands that will provide photography enthusiasts with enhanced image quality and stylized experiences, beyond what's achievable on typical mobile phones," Rudnickas said in a statement.

The new camera system is also expected to bring improvements to portrait mode on the Find X7 by producing photos with more accurate skin tones as well as a cinematic bokeh effect.

In 2022, Oppo announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for the Chinese phonemaker's flagship Find X series. The partnership is important for both companies as it allows Oppo to leverage Hasselblad's expertise in camera technology to improve the quality of its mobile photography. On the other hand, Hasselblad can expand its reach as well as its brand visibility thanks to Oppo's global presence.