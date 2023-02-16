Oppo Find N2 Flip vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Motorola Razr: Specs Compared

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was officially unveiled this week. The new flip phone, a clamshell-style foldable, is poised to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has been the most popular foldable over the past several years. To be sure, the Find N2 Flip appears heavily inspired by its Samsung counterpart, except for its defining feature: a notably large cover screen with a vertical layout. The Find N2 Flip is up for preorders in the UK starting at £849, which converts roughly to $1,020 and AU$1,480.

Unlike the Z Flip 4, the Find N2 Flip's cover display has a vertical orientation and is much bigger, measuring 3.26 inches diagonally with a resolution of 720x382 pixels. By comparison, the Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch external display with 260x512-pixel resolution, and last year's Motorola Razr came with a 2.7-inch cover screen with 573x800-pixel resolution. In fact, the Find N2 Flip has the largest cover screen on any flip phone. You can read more insights about the cover screen in our Oppo Find N2 Flip hands-on report.

Patrick Holland/CNET

In addition to the cover screen, the Find N2 Flip has all the features you'd expect from a flip phone in 2023. There are two rear cameras, including one with a 50-megapixel sensor, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, a capable processor and a large battery that supports 44-watt fast charging. However, the Oppo lacks an IP rating for water and dust resistance. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an IPX8 rating, which means It can withstand water immersion but has no rated protection against dust. At this time there isn't a foldable phone that is rated for dust resistance. Motorola says its Razr 2022 has an IP52 rating.

Out of the trio of devices, the Motorola Razr is probably the phone that takes the most advantage of the cover display. The second-generation Razr, released in 2020, got a full keyboard for typing and the ability to curate apps suited for the cover screen (such as Gmail and YouTube), and it even lets you play games like PUBG mobile.

Motorola

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 meanwhile, is the only flip phone out of the pack that's available to US shoppers. Oppo has no current plans for US rollout of the Find N2 Flip. The Motorola Razr 2022 was released in China only. For more details on how the Find N2 Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022 stack up, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.