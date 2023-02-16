PlayStation VR 2 Review Ring Car Cam Review Galaxy S23 Last-Chance Preorder Deals Universal EV Chargers Most Bingeable Show on Netflix 'Ant-Man 3' Review Fastest Fish in World Mpox Cases Drop
Oppo Find N2 Flip vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Motorola Razr: Specs Compared

Here's how Oppo's latest foldable phone stacks up against its biggest rivals, Samsung and Motorola.
find n2 flip
The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the latest foldable flip phone.
Sareena Dayaram/CNET

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was officially unveiled this week. The new flip phone, a clamshell-style foldable, is poised to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has been the most popular foldable over the past several years. To be sure, the Find N2 Flip appears heavily inspired by its Samsung counterpart, except for its defining feature: a notably large cover screen with a vertical layout. The Find N2 Flip is up for preorders in the UK starting at £849, which converts roughly to $1,020 and AU$1,480.

Unlike the Z Flip 4, the Find N2 Flip's cover display has a vertical orientation and is much bigger, measuring 3.26 inches diagonally with a resolution of 720x382 pixels. By comparison, the Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch external display with 260x512-pixel resolution, and last year's Motorola Razr came with a 2.7-inch cover screen with 573x800-pixel resolution. In fact, the Find N2 Flip has the largest cover screen on any flip phone. You can read more insights about the cover screen in our Oppo Find N2 Flip hands-on report. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 closed in someone's hand

The cover screen is identical to the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

 Patrick Holland/CNET

In addition to the cover screen, the Find N2 Flip has all the features you'd expect from a flip phone in 2023. There are two rear cameras, including one with a 50-megapixel sensor, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, a capable processor and a large battery that supports 44-watt fast charging. However, the Oppo lacks an IP rating for water and dust resistance. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an IPX8 rating, which means It can withstand water immersion but has no rated protection against dust. At this time there isn't a foldable phone that is rated for dust resistance. Motorola says its Razr 2022 has an IP52 rating.

Out of the trio of devices, the Motorola Razr is probably the phone that takes the most advantage of the cover display. The second-generation Razr, released in 2020, got a full keyboard for typing and the ability to curate apps suited for the cover screen (such as Gmail and YouTube), and it even lets you play games like PUBG mobile.

Motorola Razr 2nd generation and Moto G Stylus 2022

The Motorola Razr (2nd generation) the and Moto G Stylus 2022.

 Motorola

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 meanwhile, is the only flip phone out of the pack that's available to US shoppers. Oppo has no current plans for US rollout of the Find N2 Flip. The Motorola Razr 2022 was released in China only. For more details on how the Find N2 Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022 stack up, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.


 Oppo Find N2 Flip Galaxy Z Flip 4 Motorola Razr 2022
Display size, resolution Main Screen: 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz (2,520x1,080 pixels); Cover Screen: 3.26-inch AMOLED (720x382 pixels) Main Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED (2,640x1080 pixels); Cover Screen: 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Main Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED (2,400x1,080 pixels); Cover Screen: 2.7 inches (573 x 800 pixels)
Pixel density TBC TBC Main: 393 ppi
Dimensions (Millimeters) Unfolded: 166.2mm × 75.2mm × 7.45mm Folded: 85.5mm × 75.2mm × 16.02mm Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging); Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Unfolded: 167.0 x 79.8 x 7.6 mm, Folded: 86.5 x 79.8 x 17 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 191g; 6.73 oz 187g; 6.59 oz 200g;  7.05 oz
Mobile software Color OS 13 (Android 13) Android 13 Android 13
Camera 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 50-megapixel (main), 13-megapixel (ultra-wide)
Front-facing camera 32-megapixel 10-megapixel 32-megapixel (selfie)
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
RAM/Storage 8GB/12GB +128GB/256GB 8GB+ 128GB/256GB/512GB 8GB+ 128GB/256GB, 12GB+512GB
Expandable storage None None None
Battery/Charger 4,300 mAh (44W) 3,700 mAh (25W) 3.500 mAh (30W)
Fingerprint sensor Side Side Side
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No No
Special features 5G, dual sim, bundled charger, 44W charger IPX67, 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, 25W fast charging 5G, foldable display, 30W fast charging
Price converts to $1,020 $999 converts to $890
Price (GBP) £849 £999 converts to £730
Price (AUD) converts to AU$1,480 AU$1,499 converts to AU$1,255
