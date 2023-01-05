Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
Tech Mobile

OnePlus 11 May Not Get a Pro Model

The OnePlus 11 Pro may not be happening, at least for now.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
OnePlus 11 5G phone and Buds Pro 2 earbuds
OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 had its debut this week in China ahead of a global release set for Feb. 7, but it seems the phone might be alone -- an official on social media said there's no OnePlus 11 Pro.

OnePlus China President Li Jie celebrated the phone's record-breaking sales in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo. But in a response to a commenter asking whether a Pro version would be released, Jie essentially said there isn't a OnePlus 11 Pro. 

Things can get lost in translation, as GSMArena, which originally reported the story, pointed out -- so it's tough to say definitively whether a OnePlus 11 Pro could come out at a later date or have a more restricted launch. OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It wouldn't be the first time OnePlus decided not to release a more premium Pro sibling for one of its main phones. The OnePlus 8T didn't launch with a Pro version, and last year's lineup was similarly split, with the OnePlus 10 Pro launching without a standard OnePlus 10 version. 

But to eschew a premium version of a flagship in early 2023 seems like a bold strategy when top-tier phones are only getting more refined. We'll have to see if a OnePlus 11T Pro launches later in the year to fill the gap.