OnePlus 10 Pro: What changed from OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro

Fast charging gets even faster.

oneplus-10-pro-green-whole-phone
OnePlus
This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon.

OnePlus debuted its first phone of the year earlier than usual, showing off the OnePlus 10 Pro at CES 2022 on Tuesday ahead of the flagship's official launch in its native China next week. The broader reveal follows the company's teaser announcement of the OnePlus 10 Pro on Monday.

The company hasn't revealed pricing details, a release calendar or a complete specs sheet, but we have enough information to go off to start comparing the OnePlus 10 Pro with last year's OnePlus 9 Pro and 2019's OnePlus 8 Pro. We'll be updating this article as we hunt down more details, so be sure to check back. 

The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to have a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, along with a slew of confirmed incremental upgrades ranging from faster wired charging speeds (80 watts), a larger battery (5,000 mAh) and an upgraded processor in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which promises faster graphics rendering and improved power efficiency.

oneplus-10-pro-green-headshot

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a redesigned camera bump.

 OnePlus

Moving beyond the specs sheet, however, OnePlus revamped the rear camera bump, marking a noteworthy departure from the OnePlus 9 series toward something more Samsung-esque. 

The Chinese phone maker confirmed this new bump will house three lenses: a 48-megapixel, a 50-megapixel and an 8-megapixel, but didn't share any other details yet. Rumors point to a main wide camera, an ultra-wide as well as telephoto lens. 

oneplus-9-pro-hoyle-hero-5

Camera bump of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Speaking of design changes, the glossy finishes seen in the OnePlus 9 series are now a thing of the past. OnePlus opted for a more understated matte finish, available in green or black, which is offset somewhat by the prominent Hasselblad branding on the camera bump. On the software front, it'll run on OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12. OnePlus founder Pete Lau said last year that its 2022 flagship phone would have a combined operating system merging OnePlus' OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS, providing a unified codebase for both phone brands.

For more information on how the OnePlus 10 Pro compares with its predecessors, take a look at CNET's specs chart below. 

One Plus 10 Pro vs. 9 Pro vs. 8 Pro


 OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro
Display size, resolution TBC 6.7-inch AMOLED; 1440 x 3216 pixels 6.78-inch AMOLED; 1,440x3,168 pixels
Pixel density TBC 525 ppi 513ppi
Dimensions (Millimeters) 163x73.9x8.55mm 163.2x73.6x8.7mm 165x74.4x8.5mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) TBC 197g; 6.95oz 199g; 7.02oz
Mobile software Android 12 Android 11 Android 10
Camera 48-megapixel, 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel 48-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 2-megapixel (monochrome) 48-megapixel (standard), 48-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 5-megapixel ('color filter')
Front-facing camera 32-megapixel 32-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 8K 4K
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Storage/RAM TBC 128GB, 256GB/8GB, 12GB 128GB, 256GB/8GB, 12GB
Expandable storage No No No
Battery/Charger 5,000 mAh (80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging) 4,500 mAh 4,510 mAh
Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No No
Special features 5G, reverse wireless charging, ultrafast charging (80W), fast wireless charging (50W), 120Hz display 5G enabled; water-resistant (IP68), fast charging 65W, fast wireless charging 50W; stereo speakers 5G enabled; Warp Charge; reverse wireless charging; water-resistant (IP68); 120Hz refresh rate
Price off-contract (USD) TBC $969 (128GB) $899 (8GB RAM/128GB), $999 (12GB RAM/256GB)