OnePlus 10 Pro: What changed from OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus debuted its first phone of the year earlier than usual, showing off the OnePlus 10 Pro at CES 2022 on Tuesday ahead of the flagship's official launch in its native China next week. The broader reveal follows the company's teaser announcement of the OnePlus 10 Pro on Monday.

The company hasn't revealed pricing details, a release calendar or a complete specs sheet, but we have enough information to go off to start comparing the OnePlus 10 Pro with last year's OnePlus 9 Pro and 2019's OnePlus 8 Pro. We'll be updating this article as we hunt down more details, so be sure to check back.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to have a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, along with a slew of confirmed incremental upgrades ranging from faster wired charging speeds (80 watts), a larger battery (5,000 mAh) and an upgraded processor in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which promises faster graphics rendering and improved power efficiency.

Moving beyond the specs sheet, however, OnePlus revamped the rear camera bump, marking a noteworthy departure from the OnePlus 9 series toward something more Samsung-esque.

The Chinese phone maker confirmed this new bump will house three lenses: a 48-megapixel, a 50-megapixel and an 8-megapixel, but didn't share any other details yet. Rumors point to a main wide camera, an ultra-wide as well as telephoto lens.

Speaking of design changes, the glossy finishes seen in the OnePlus 9 series are now a thing of the past. OnePlus opted for a more understated matte finish, available in green or black, which is offset somewhat by the prominent Hasselblad branding on the camera bump. On the software front, it'll run on OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12. OnePlus founder Pete Lau said last year that its 2022 flagship phone would have a combined operating system merging OnePlus' OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS, providing a unified codebase for both phone brands.

For more information on how the OnePlus 10 Pro compares with its predecessors, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.