OnePlus 10 Pro: What changed from OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus debuted its first phone of the year earlier than usual, showing off the OnePlus 10 Pro at CES 2022 on Tuesday ahead of the flagship's official launch in its native China next week. The broader reveal follows the company's teaser announcement of the OnePlus 10 Pro on Monday.
The company hasn't revealed pricing details, a release calendar or a complete specs sheet, but we have enough information to go off to start comparing the OnePlus 10 Pro with last year's OnePlus 9 Pro and 2019's OnePlus 8 Pro. We'll be updating this article as we hunt down more details, so be sure to check back.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to have a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, along with a slew of confirmed incremental upgrades ranging from faster wired charging speeds (80 watts), a larger battery (5,000 mAh) and an upgraded processor in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which promises faster graphics rendering and improved power efficiency.
Moving beyond the specs sheet, however, OnePlus revamped the rear camera bump, marking a noteworthy departure from the OnePlus 9 series toward something more Samsung-esque.
The Chinese phone maker confirmed this new bump will house three lenses: a 48-megapixel, a 50-megapixel and an 8-megapixel, but didn't share any other details yet. Rumors point to a main wide camera, an ultra-wide as well as telephoto lens.
Speaking of design changes, the glossy finishes seen in the OnePlus 9 series are now a thing of the past. OnePlus opted for a more understated matte finish, available in green or black, which is offset somewhat by the prominent Hasselblad branding on the camera bump. On the software front, it'll run on OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12. OnePlus founder Pete Lau said last year that its 2022 flagship phone would have a combined operating system merging OnePlus' OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS, providing a unified codebase for both phone brands.
For more information on how the OnePlus 10 Pro compares with its predecessors, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.
One Plus 10 Pro vs. 9 Pro vs. 8 Pro
|
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|Display size, resolution
|TBC
|6.7-inch AMOLED; 1440 x 3216 pixels
|6.78-inch AMOLED; 1,440x3,168 pixels
|Pixel density
|TBC
|525 ppi
|513ppi
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|163x73.9x8.55mm
|163.2x73.6x8.7mm
|165x74.4x8.5mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|TBC
|197g; 6.95oz
|199g; 7.02oz
|Mobile software
|Android 12
|Android 11
|Android 10
|Camera
|48-megapixel, 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel
|48-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 2-megapixel (monochrome)
|48-megapixel (standard), 48-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 5-megapixel ('color filter')
|Front-facing camera
|32-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|8K
|4K
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Storage/RAM
|TBC
|128GB, 256GB/8GB, 12GB
|128GB, 256GB/8GB, 12GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|Battery/Charger
|5,000 mAh (80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging)
|4,500 mAh
|4,510 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|In-screen
|In-screen
|In-screen
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G, reverse wireless charging, ultrafast charging (80W), fast wireless charging (50W), 120Hz display
|5G enabled; water-resistant (IP68), fast charging 65W, fast wireless charging 50W; stereo speakers
|5G enabled; Warp Charge; reverse wireless charging; water-resistant (IP68); 120Hz refresh rate
|Price off-contract (USD)
|TBC
|$969 (128GB)
|$899 (8GB RAM/128GB), $999 (12GB RAM/256GB)