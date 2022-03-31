E3 2022 Has Been Canceled CDC Lifts COVID Warning for Cruises Transgender Day of Visibility Dyson Zone Headphones Morbius Solar Flares
OnePlus 10 Pro: How It Compares to the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro

Fast charging gets even faster, but it depends on where you live.

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon.

After its debut at CES 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro will finally be available in the US on April 14. CNET's Andrew Laxon got his hands on the newest OnePlus phone for testing. Check out his in-depth review of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The $899 (£799, roughly AU$1,400) phone is competitively priced against high-end rivals like the Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,200) and iPhone 13 Pro ($999). But how does it compare to last year's OnePlus 9 Pro and 2019's OnePlus 8 Pro? If you have an 8 Pro or 9 Pro should you upgrade? And since the OnePlus 9 Pro costs $799, is it worth saving $100 to get it? Don't fret we have the specs for all three devices listed below to make it easy to compare and contrast.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, along with a slew incremental upgrades ranging from faster wired charging speeds (80 watts), a larger battery (5,000 mAh) and an upgraded processor in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which promises faster graphics rendering and improved power efficiency.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a redesigned camera bump.

Moving beyond the specs sheet, however, OnePlus revamped the rear camera bump, marking a noteworthy departure from the OnePlus 9 series toward something more Samsung-esque. 

The new bump will house three lenses: a 48-megapixel, a 50-megapixel and an 8-megapixel.

Camera bump of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Speaking of design changes, the glossy finishes seen in the OnePlus 9 series are now a thing of the past. OnePlus opted for a more understated matte finish, available in green or black, which is offset somewhat by the prominent Hasselblad branding on the camera bump. On the software front, it runs on OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12

For more information on how the OnePlus 10 Pro compares with its predecessors, take a look at CNET's specs chart below. 

One Plus 10 Pro vs. 9 Pro vs. 8 Pro


 OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro
Display size, resolution 6.7-inch; 3,216x1,440 pixels 6.7-inch AMOLED; 1,440 x 3,216 pixels 6.78-inch AMOLED; 1,440x3,168 pixels
Pixel density 525ppi 525 ppi 513ppi
Dimensions (Millimeters) 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm 165 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 201g 197g 199g
Mobile software Android 12 Android 11 Android 10
Camera 48-megapixel (wide), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto) 48-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 2-megapixel (monochrome) 48-megapixel (standard), 48-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 5-megapixel ('color filter')
Front-facing camera 32-megapixel 32-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K at 60 fps 8K 4K
Processor Snapdragon 8 gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Storage/RAM 8/128GB (US) 12/256GB (UK) 128GB, 256GB & 8GB, 12GB 128GB, 256GB & 8GB, 12GB
Expandable storage None None None
Battery/Charger 5,000mAh (65W bundled charger) 4,500 mah 4,510mAh
Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No No
Special features 5G, 120Hz display, 65W fast charging (80W in the UK), IP68 water resistance (on T-Mobile variants only) 5G enabled; water resistant (IP68), fast charging 65W, fast wireless charging 50W; stereo speakers 5G enabled; Warp Charge; reverse wireless charging; water resistant (IP68); 120Hz refresh rate
Price $899 $969 (128GB) $899 (8GB RAM/128GB), $999 (12GB RAM/256GB)
Price (GBP) N/A £829 £799 (8GB RAM/128GB), £899 (12GB RAM/256GB)
Price (AUD) N/A N/A UK converts to: AU$1,570 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,770 (12GB RAM/256GB)