OnePlus 10 Pro: How It Compares to the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus

CES

After its debut at CES 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro will finally be available in the US on April 14. CNET's Andrew Laxon got his hands on the newest OnePlus phone for testing. Check out his in-depth review of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The $899 (£799, roughly AU$1,400) phone is competitively priced against high-end rivals like the Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,200) and iPhone 13 Pro ($999). But how does it compare to last year's OnePlus 9 Pro and 2019's OnePlus 8 Pro? If you have an 8 Pro or 9 Pro should you upgrade? And since the OnePlus 9 Pro costs $799, is it worth saving $100 to get it? Don't fret we have the specs for all three devices listed below to make it easy to compare and contrast.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, along with a slew incremental upgrades ranging from faster wired charging speeds (80 watts), a larger battery (5,000 mAh) and an upgraded processor in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which promises faster graphics rendering and improved power efficiency.

OnePlus

Moving beyond the specs sheet, however, OnePlus revamped the rear camera bump, marking a noteworthy departure from the OnePlus 9 series toward something more Samsung-esque.

The new bump will house three lenses: a 48-megapixel, a 50-megapixel and an 8-megapixel.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Speaking of design changes, the glossy finishes seen in the OnePlus 9 series are now a thing of the past. OnePlus opted for a more understated matte finish, available in green or black, which is offset somewhat by the prominent Hasselblad branding on the camera bump. On the software front, it runs on OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

For more information on how the OnePlus 10 Pro compares with its predecessors, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.