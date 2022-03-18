1-Day Woot Deal Offers 75% Off a Pair of JBL Live 300 Wireless Earbuds

JBL

There are quite a few deals on these JBL Live 300 wireless earbuds floating around out there at the moment. Originally $150, major retailers like , which is already a pretty amazing discount, but is still almost twice the cost of the best price out there. Today only, Woot has these true wireless , a whopping 75% off the original price and the absolute best deal we've seen on these earbuds. This deal is only available until tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to get your order in before then.

Great for casual listening on your commute, but still compact enough to use for your runs or workouts, these JBL Live 300 earbuds are a great all-around pair for everyday use. While they're not noise-cancelling, they do provide immersive listening, and feature an Ambient Aware mode that lets in more sound so you can be aware of your surroundings without having to remove them. They're compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, which can be instantly accessed with just a swipe of your finger. On a full charge, they boast a battery life of 20 hours with the included charging case, and have an IPX5 water- and sweat-resistance rating, so no need to worry about bad weather holding you back. At this price, this is one of the best pair of wireless earbuds you'll be able to grab for less than $50.