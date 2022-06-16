1-Day Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Discounts to Save You Hundreds

Staying up to date with Apple tech can be expensive as new models are released every year. While the iPhone 13 Pro might top our list of best phones and the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch around, not everyone wants to pay through the nose for an upgrade. If you'd prefer to save some cash, going for a previous-gen model or a refurbished device is the way to go and Woot has you covered with today only.

Woot's sale includes recent devices like the iPhone 12 and 2020 iPhone SE with hundreds of dollars off compared to their prices brand new. Older phones like the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone X offer even for those needing a backup phone of a first device for a youngster. On the Apple Watch side, the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 6 is the newest model on sale, starting at $240 with other generations .

All of the devices are listed as "scratch and dent" condition which means they may show some physical signs of wear. The devices have, however, been tested to ensure they're fully functional and have at least 85% of their original battery capacity remaining. If you can live with some superficial imperfections, you'll be getting a much more affordable device.

Woot's sale is running today only, though supplies are limited and some models may sell out before that date. Shipping is free with an Amazon Prime account since Woot is owned by Amazon.