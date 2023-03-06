Nothing to Unveil Ear 2 Earbuds on March 22

Nothing, the company from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will unveil its Ear 2 earbuds at 10 a.m. ET on March 22, the company announced Monday on Twitter. It also said it will host an event at that time that people will be able to watch on its website.

"When (1) becomes (2)," Nothing wrote on Twitter. "Get ready for Ear (2)."

Nothing also announced the event on its website. Nothing's website said the earbuds will offer better sound and clarity, but no other details are known at this time.

The first product from Nothing, the Ear 1 earbuds, debuted in 2021. They came with active noise cancellation and a charging case that promised up to 34 hours of battery life in total. The earbuds have a battery life of "up to" 4 hours with active noise cancellation turned on, or 5.7 hours without it, according to CNET's Andrew Lanxon.

In 2022, Nothing released its Ear Stick earbuds, which had no eartips, like Apple's AirPods 3.

