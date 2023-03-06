iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra Why to Get iOS 16.3.1 Now W-2 Tax Scam Kimono Cats on Apple Arcade Women's History Month Boost Your Mental Health Tax Day Shift Healthy Diet, Cheaply
Tech Mobile

Nothing to Unveil Ear 2 Earbuds on March 22

The company will host an event at 10 a.m. ET that day on its website.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
A beetle with the text "Nothing ear 2" above it
Nothing's next earbuds will be shown later in March.
Nothing

Nothing, the company from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will unveil its Ear 2 earbuds at 10 a.m. ET on March 22, the company announced Monday on Twitter. It also said it will host an event at that time that people will be able to watch on its website.

"When (1) becomes (2)," Nothing wrote on Twitter. "Get ready for Ear (2)."

Nothing also announced the event on its website. Nothing's website said the earbuds will offer better sound and clarity, but no other details are known at this time. 

The first product from Nothing, the Ear 1 earbuds, debuted in 2021. They came with active noise cancellation and a charging case that promised up to 34 hours of battery life in total. The earbuds have a battery life of "up to" 4 hours with active noise cancellation turned on, or 5.7 hours without it, according to CNET's Andrew Lanxon.

In 2022, Nothing released its Ear Stick earbuds, which had no eartips, like Apple's AirPods 3.

For more, check out what to know about Nothing and CNET's reviews of Nothing's Ear 1 and Ear Stick earbuds.